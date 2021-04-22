Sky Investment Group LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank increased its stake in Ecolab by 12.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 136.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.97. 748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.70, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.95 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

