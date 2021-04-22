Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases 457 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.7% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 288.4% in the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 11,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 320.0% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 8,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.33 on Thursday, reaching $483.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,573. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $460.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $190.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

