Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up approximately 0.7% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.25. The company had a trading volume of 21,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,538. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.71 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

