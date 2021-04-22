SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Posts Earnings Results

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

NYSE:SLG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.57. 5,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,587. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average of $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.