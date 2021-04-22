SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,158 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Shares of CINF opened at $109.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.