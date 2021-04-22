SlateStone Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $417.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

