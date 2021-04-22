Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ SNBR traded down $14.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.13. 2,191,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,457. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.85.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

In other Sleep Number news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $1,303,134.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.