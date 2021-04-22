Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Gap Down to $124.93

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $124.93, but opened at $115.60. Sleep Number shares last traded at $111.20, with a volume of 11,585 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.85.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. Insiders have sold a total of 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

