SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

SLM stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. SLM has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

