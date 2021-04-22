SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.35

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$28.35 and last traded at C$28.33, with a volume of 54796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and issued a C$23.50 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.22.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

