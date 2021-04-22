SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $345.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.81. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 474,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 57,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

