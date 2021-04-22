SMC Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SMC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised SMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of SMC stock opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. SMC has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.99.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

