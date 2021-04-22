Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) is Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Snap makes up about 3.6% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,124 shares in the company, valued at $15,093,137.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $141,216.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,272.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,463 shares of company stock worth $16,378,091 over the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $58.04. 184,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,853,838. The company has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

