SnowSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.31 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $33.78 or 0.00065086 BTC on exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $10.31 million and approximately $849,087.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00063840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00282489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003845 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026698 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $520.90 or 0.01003579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.48 or 0.00682939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,972.86 or 1.00131920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,101 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap.

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

