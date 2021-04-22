SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $316.67.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

SEDG stock opened at $255.09 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $89.99 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.95 and a 200 day moving average of $287.70.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,453.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $141,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,592,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

