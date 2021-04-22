SolarWinds (SWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect SolarWinds to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. SolarWinds has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.19-0.20 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.19-0.20 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SolarWinds to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

