Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SOLY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Soliton in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Soliton stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. Soliton has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $330.93 million, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.24.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). As a group, analysts forecast that Soliton will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Soliton by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Soliton by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Soliton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Soliton by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,906 shares in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

