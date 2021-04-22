Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonova Holding AG is a manufacturer of hearing care solutions. The company’s operating business brands consists of Phonak, Unitron, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Its product portfolio consists of hearing instruments and cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova Holding AG is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Sonova stock opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. Sonova has a 12-month low of $35.08 and a 12-month high of $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.70.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

