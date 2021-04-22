Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.50 and last traded at $69.85. 19,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,145,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total value of $7,815,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 922,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,129,792.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

