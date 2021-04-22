SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $84.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average of $81.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $92.97.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

