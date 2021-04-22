SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.10 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.29 and a 200-day moving average of $170.29.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

