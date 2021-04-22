SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Austin Private Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.8% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $14,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $987,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 637.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 137,709 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 406,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after buying an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.69. The company had a trading volume of 104,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,027. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $49.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

