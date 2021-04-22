Spiking (SPIKE) Trading Down 34.4% This Week

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Spiking has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $386.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Spiking has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00068565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00019718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00093722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.14 or 0.00699303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00049734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.93 or 0.07754899 BTC.

Spiking Coin Profile

Spiking is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

