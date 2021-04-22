Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAVE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.46. 7,067,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,850,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAVE. Barclays raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

