SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

SPX (NYSE:SPXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SPX will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,617,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,902,000 after acquiring an additional 286,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SPX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,776,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,968,000 after acquiring an additional 579,148 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPX by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 724,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after buying an additional 513,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in SPX by 803.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 537,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after buying an additional 478,301 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

