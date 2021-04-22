SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.27

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.23. SQI Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 29,982 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.

About SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF)

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, produces, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. The company provides advanced diagnostics targeting organ transplant, autoimmune disease, and serological testing.

