Square (NYSE:SQ) Trading 2.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $340.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Square traded as high as $252.93 and last traded at $251.89. 86,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,822,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.33.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total transaction of $1,084,064.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,241,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,262,260 shares of company stock valued at $300,251,536 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at $674,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in Square by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.34 and its 200 day moving average is $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a PE ratio of 389.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.