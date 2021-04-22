Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.54% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $1,828,000.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of HTGM opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.74. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.63.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.