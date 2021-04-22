Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 10,954 Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $181,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $252,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523,455 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,346 shares of company stock worth $1,620,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.