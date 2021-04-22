Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $147,000 Position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $4,640,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SBT stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $260.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

