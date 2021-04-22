Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $141,000 Investment in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,360 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

IAG stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $347.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

