Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Penn Virginia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 507,339 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Penn Virginia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

