Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,130.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESRT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

