Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 84,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 486.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 2,400,888 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Genius Brands International by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 378,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 165,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNUS opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Genius Brands International Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

