STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Position Decreased by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. lowered its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 124,005 shares during the period. STAAR Surgical makes up 12.0% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Defender Capital LLC. owned about 0.68% of STAAR Surgical worth $33,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other STAAR Surgical news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $99,453.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,723.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at $933,921.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 987,485 shares of company stock worth $105,987,239 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.56. 9,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,049. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $128.90. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.47.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STAA. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.