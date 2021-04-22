Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Shares Down 3.5%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCBFF. Citigroup cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Investec cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18.

Standard Chartered Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

