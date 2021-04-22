State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Big Lots worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 42,472 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $10,612,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIG stock opened at $65.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average is $55.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $72.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.