State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,116 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Sunrun by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,305.83 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.86. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $320.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist decreased their target price on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.81.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,445 over the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

