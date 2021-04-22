State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NIC were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EGOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIC by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,447,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,863,000 after acquiring an additional 428,627 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of NIC by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,943,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,856 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of NIC by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,642,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,419,000 after purchasing an additional 83,185 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIC by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,636,000 after purchasing an additional 89,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NIC by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,511,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,032,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGOV opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.27. NIC Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $35.35.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research downgraded NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

