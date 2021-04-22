State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,000 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.