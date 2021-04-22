State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,670 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

RNST stock opened at $40.72 on Thursday. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

In related news, Director John Foy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $314,325.00. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,990. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

RNST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

