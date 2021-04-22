Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $52.72.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

