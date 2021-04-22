Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 90.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Shares of SCM opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $265.20 million, a PE ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stellus Capital Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

