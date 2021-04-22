Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 90.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

NYSE SCM opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.41. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

