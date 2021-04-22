Sterling Manor Financial LLC Buys Shares of 52,190 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,257,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD opened at $53.30 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.