Sterling Manor Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.