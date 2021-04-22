Sterling Manor Financial LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,960 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ICAP increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $134.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.68. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.