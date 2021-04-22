Steven A. Markel Sells 1,500 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,214.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a one year low of $761.06 and a one year high of $1,218.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,152.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,051.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,282,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,610,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel by 7,079.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,116 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Markel by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,574,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Markel by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Truist raised their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,161.67.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.