Stewardship Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,209 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 7.8% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $19,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after buying an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after buying an additional 511,830 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.77. 37,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,782. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $75.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.52.

