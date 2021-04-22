Stewardship Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lowered its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,452 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,691,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,850,000 after purchasing an additional 79,731 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 495,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 45,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 199,018 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 346,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 48,888 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NUSC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.07. 122,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.